Rebel Wilson shares what fans can expect from her upcoming tell-all memoir

Rebel Wilson opens up about upcoming tell-all memoir

Rebel Wilson has recently shared insight into her upcoming tell-all memoir, Rebel Rising.



Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Bridesmaid star posted a video of her, signing the first 4,000 copies of her book for fans.

In the clip, the Pitch Perfect star revealed what her fans could expect from her book of who she is as a person.

“I can't wait for you to read this; you're going to see a whole new side of me. Lots of funny and serious stuff,” said Rebel.

The Senior Year actress continued, “Hopefully you will love the book as much as I've liked writing it.”

“Although sometimes it's been gut-wrenching and emotional,” she remarked.

Earlier in October, Rebel shared on social media, “This book is like me sitting down telling my deepest, darkest secrets to a friend, with some laughs along the way of course.”

Speaking to PEOPLE, Rebel revealed she “underestimated how much work it really is' to write a memoir”.

“I think the first few chapters were really bad,” she stated.

Rebel pointed out, “Then the editor was like, ‘This just doesn't sound like you.’ So, what I started doing is I just sat there by myself as if I'm just telling the story to a friend.”

Meanwhile, Rebel Rising will hit bookstores in April 2024.