Emma Stone opens up about her love of British TV

Emma Stone reveals her love of British TV

Emma Stone has recently revealed her love of British TV.



During an appearance on Graham Norton show, the La La Land star opened up about that she started watching The Only Way Is Essex, and then she began liking Naked Attraction and Gogglebox.

“I became completely crazy about it and in America the two shows are a double feature,” said the 35-year-old.

Emma stated, “They are back-to-back so it's cosy family viewing followed by nakedness.”

The Easy A actress confessed, “I love that!”

Earlier in 2014, Emma first spoke about her love of TOWIE as well as Made In Chelsea, explaining, “When I was in England I found out about two shows that I have decided I am going to get really into, even though I haven't seen much of them yet.”

“TOWIE is basically like Jersey Shore, sort of. Then there's one called Made In Chelsea, which reminds me of The Hills. There's a guy who says 'Darling, you must come in for a restorative glass of champagne'. I'm definitely watching',” disclosed the actress.

While promoting her Poor Things movie, Emma told Graham, “It's such a hard movie to describe, but I play a woman discovering everything for the first time. Mark Ruffalo is so good in it.”

“You love this guy even though he is pathetic, and narcissistic, all the things that Mark is not,” remarked The Help actress.

Emma added, “He makes the character oddly lovable.”