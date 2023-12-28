Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori skips revealing outfit for latest outing

Bianca Censori joined Kanye West on a day out with his kids, and the rapper's wife dressed differently for the occasion.



The Yeezy architect, Bianca, is well-known for her extremely seductive attire. She was most recently spotted holding a plush teddy bear to her bosom while donning nothing but a string thong bodysuit. But when she went to see Kanye and his kids watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Boston Celtics, she decided to entirely hide.

On Christmas Day, the couple was joined at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California, by North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. Bianca was seen in an all-black ensemble underneath a long, black leather jacket.

Bianca's enormous purple fur hat sat over her eyes, covering even more of her face. Kanye West, her husband and legal name for Ye, likewise made an effort to hide his appearance.

The contentious rapper dressed in a black leather coat over black slacks to match Bianca. He chose to wear his sock shoes as well. Kanye covered his head with a purple jumper in an attempt to blend in with the cameras.

Kanye's children decided to wear Lakers jerseys as a way to demonstrate their support for the team. Kanye apologised on Instagram for his horrible anti-Semitic statements after the outing.

After glorifying Adolf Hitler and making other anti-Semitic remarks last year, he sparked a firestorm of criticism. He has continually backed off from his remarks, telling Piers Morgan, for example, that contracts and music agreements have hurt him because of Jewish people.