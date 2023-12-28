Taylor Swift spends a whopping $10M on mansion in North London

Taylor Swift is all set to create her own space in North London, revamping the mansion that once belonged to a politician.

The Antihero hitmaker is willing to spend a whopping $10 million on the exclusive private estate.

The process is currently underway as the singer is skimming through catalogues, featuring renovations including swimming pool and orangery.

The American pop superstar made sure every part of her new mansion sets as an example as she is considered detail-oriented.

Currently, the American singer/songwriter moves around the US cities, including Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York City.

Moreover, lately, she has also found a home in her beau Travis Kelce's city, Kansas.

In 2019, Swift wrote London Boy, showcasing her love for the Victorian city.

She dated British singers like Harry Styles, who lives in Hampstead and Calvin Harris, who lives in Primrose Hill.

A source told the Sun, "It is no secret that Taylor loves London, and she has been looking for a base in the capital for a long time,"

"She loves the culture and vibe of the city, and is particularly at home in North London, so this estate makes perfect sense.”

It confirmed that the Love Story singer’s “song London Boy was a love ­letter to the city as much as it was to a bloke, and that is why so many areas are mentioned in it.

"She is thrilled with this new property as it gives her roots here, but is taking her time to make sure it fits all her needs and is ultra secure," it concluded.