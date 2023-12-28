Royal family braces for another scandal amid possible ‘voice recording leak’

The Royal Family may be facing its biggest scandal yet in the coming year as a threat looms over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been embroiled in a years-long feud with the royals which deepened this year following their bombshell Netflix docuseries and with the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir, Spare.

While things were beginning to thaw between the Sussexes and the royal, with Meghan’s husband reportedly calling King Charles on his 75th birthday, it all went to square one following the resurfaced ‘racist royal’ drama in Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

However, it appears that the worst is yet to come in royal scandals as Nicolas Aujula, the 37-year-old therapist and astrologer predicted a big leak in 2024.

Aujula, who reportedly accurately foretold Covid outbreak, the Black Lives Matter movement and the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, told The Mirror that the royal family, it appears that they will be hit with another scandal.

“I do feel with the Royal Family that there’s going to be a royal voice recording leak,” he said.

While it is uncertain what the leak could be about, it could concern Prince Harry and Meghan or their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The psychic also predicted that Meghan will “have an element of heartache with someone else close to her,” but it won’t be from Prince Harry.

It remains to be seen what 2024 holds for the British monarchy.