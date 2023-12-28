Kate Middleton ‘unfazed’ by Meghan Markle’s antics, ‘focussed’ on becoming Queen

Kate Middleton is turning the other cheek in her feud with brother-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she is focussing on bigger things, like becoming the next Queen.

The Princess of Wales was recently named as one of the two ‘racist royals’ in the Dutch version of royal author Omid Scobie’s book, who had “concerns” over the skin colour of the Sussexes’ eldest child, Prince Archie, before he was born.

Meghan had made the claims in 2021 during their explosive interview with Oprah.

While the news appeared to have sparked a debate, Princess Kate appeared unfazed in her royal engagements that followed, keeping her eye on the prize.

A close friend of the princess told People Magazine that Kate has “moved on and William has too” from the royal rift with Harry and Meghan.

“She’s very focused on what matters going forward. They aren't looking back,” the friend added.

Another source close to the royal household also told the outlet that Prince William’s wife “takes things seriously — and thank goodness for that.”

In his bombshell book, Endgame, Scobie also mentioned that Kate has no interest in repairing her relationships with her brother-in-law and the former Suits actress as there is “no going back.”

Recently, Kate has been sending many signs and signals that she is ready to take on responsibilities in the royal family with her promotion in title from Duchess of Cambridge to Princess.