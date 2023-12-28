Selena Gomez cosies up to Benny Blanco in sweet date night snaps

Selena Gomez recently confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in a series of social media rants

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco can’t keep their hands to themselves on their recent date night.

The new lovebirds – who recently confirmed their relationship – visited an art exhibit for a magical night out, and the pop icon couldn’t resist sharing the sweet snaps to her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

Among the delightful snapshots was a charming selfie in front of a kaleidoscope mirror, taken by Gomez as Blanco warmly wrapped his arms around.

The Good For You songstress couldn’t help but smile, giddy as the music producer rested his head on her shoulder.



She further treated her fans to a vibrant glimpse of contemporary art – a colourful mural featuring nearly nude women dancing.

But that wasn’t the only artwork that night in Gomez’s eyes.

As Blanco admired the grand mirror display, the former Disney star admired her man from afar, even capturing and immortalising the view from her eyes using her phone camera.

For the romantic evening, Gomez, 31, wore an all-black outfit, going for a casual look with minimal makeup and her brunette hair down.

Blanco, 35, stayed true to his whimsical style and donned a vibrant quilted jacket with pink hues that complemented the art exhibit’s interior.

Gomez recently confirmed that she and Blanco have been dating in private for about six months.