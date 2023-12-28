Carrie Fisher’s daughter feels ‘grateful’ on late actress’ 7th death anniversary

Carrie Fisher’s unexpected death in 2016 was a tragic loss felt worldwide. But years later, on her seventh death anniversary, the late actress still lives on in her daughter’s life.
In a touching tribute posted to her Instagram Thursday, Billie Lourd, 31, reflected on the changing nature of grief as she processed the loss over the years and how it bestowed her with a new revelation.
“Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief,” she wrote, further detailing the range of emotions that accompany the holiday season – a time forever linked to her mother’s passing.
From rage, guilt, and profound sadness to dissociation and utter emptiness, the Scream Queens alum noted that sometimes she feels nothing and other times she feels all those emotions at once.”
But this year, she experienced something else entirely.
“When I woke up I felt grateful – or griefull, if you will,” she wrote. “Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last.”
The reason for her breakthrough? Her 1-year-old daughter, Jackson.
“Today I was holding my daughter while she was napping in my arms and my eyes welled up with tears of joy. I laughed at myself then cried more because I was laughing,” she said, further explaining that the reason she was so hysterical was that she felt her mother’s presence.
“I miss her every day,” Lourd admitted, “but the cliché is also true – she is with me every day- she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy. As I tell my son, she lives in the stars – and she damn sure makes my life sparkle.”
Irina Shayk is Tom Brady’s first known public relationship since he divorced Gisele Bündchen in October 2022
The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa parted ways with husband of 19 years Scottie Pippen in December 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing trouble in finding their income stream
Prince William was called out for not giving time to his royal duties
Meadow Walker married her boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021
Sarah Ferguson continues to be a part of the royal family despite divorce from Prince Andrew