Carrie Fisher’s daughter feels ‘grateful’ on late actress’ 7th death anniversary

Carrie Fisher welcomed daughter Billie Lourd with ex Bryan Lourd

Carrie Fisher’s unexpected death in 2016 was a tragic loss felt worldwide. But years later, on her seventh death anniversary, the late actress still lives on in her daughter’s life.

In a touching tribute posted to her Instagram Thursday, Billie Lourd, 31, reflected on the changing nature of grief as she processed the loss over the years and how it bestowed her with a new revelation.

“Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief,” she wrote, further detailing the range of emotions that accompany the holiday season – a time forever linked to her mother’s passing.

From rage, guilt, and profound sadness to dissociation and utter emptiness, the Scream Queens alum noted that sometimes she feels nothing and other times she feels all those emotions at once.”

But this year, she experienced something else entirely.

“When I woke up I felt grateful – or griefull, if you will,” she wrote. “Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last.”

The reason for her breakthrough? Her 1-year-old daughter, Jackson.

“Today I was holding my daughter while she was napping in my arms and my eyes welled up with tears of joy. I laughed at myself then cried more because I was laughing,” she said, further explaining that the reason she was so hysterical was that she felt her mother’s presence.



“I miss her every day,” Lourd admitted, “but the cliché is also true – she is with me every day- she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy. As I tell my son, she lives in the stars – and she damn sure makes my life sparkle.”