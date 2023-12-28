Glen Powell admits he 'loved' ex Gigi Paris amid Sydney Sweeney affair rumors

Glen Powell spoke out on the impact of romance rumors with Sydney Sweeney on his personal life.

Speaking to Insider, the 35-year-old actor opened up about his breakup with Gigi Paris, which was made worse due to the swirling rumors of affair between Powell and Sweeney on the set of their rom-com Anyone But You.

He also admitted that it wasn’t easy for him to manifest the pair’s chemistry on promotional tours for the film, despite them having a ‘natural’ chemistry.

"Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour," the Set It Up star told the outlet.

"I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff," Powell continued.

Powell and Paris had been together for nearly three years before calling it quits earlier this year. A source told People that the pair “had been on the rocks” since last year due to their busy schedules.

"And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry,” the actor affirmed, “I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing.

“But in terms of actual dating and actually being together?" he asked, laughing off the idea.