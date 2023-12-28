Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan and others pay tribute to David Leland

Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan and others remember late director David Leland

In a statement shared by Deadline, Leland’s agency Casarotto Ramsay & Associates confirmed that Leland died on Christmas Eve at the age of 82.

Neeson, who worked with Leland on The Big Man, said, “David was a dream to work with.”

“He was a real collaborator; he genuinely loved and admired actors. We formed a close bond. I loved his mischievous sense of humour,” continued the 71-year-old.

Neeson added, “You are always in my heart, old friend. See you down the road.”

Brosnan, who worked closely with Leland on his first stage production of The Red Devil Battery Sign at The Round House, remembered the director and mentioned he “holds a mighty place in my heart,” via Deadline.

“I was just out of Drama Centre where David was also an alumni,” revealed Brosnan.

The James Bond star shared, “It was the thrill of my young lifetime to be cast as McCabe, working with David and Tennessee. David will forever be an essential part of my story and of all who knew and loved him.”

Meanwhile, Tim Roth also honoured the director and spoke to Deadline, adding he “was there at the very beginning of this crazy adventure”.

“He changed my life, and I love him for it. I’ll keep him with me always,” concluded Roth.