North West channels dad Kanye West for Christmas Eve Party look

North West inspires her Christmas Eve Party look from dad Kanye West

Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian hosted an annual Christmas holiday celebration over the weekend, and their daughter North West didn’t let her father down.



Using a classic item from father Kanye West's wardrobe, North West made a statement in style at the Kardashian-Jenner family's opulent Christmas Eve celebration.

Parent Kim Kardashian shared pictures of herself with all four of her kids and drew attention to the look.

Kim looked stunning in a vintage ice blue Mugler gown as the family dressed to impress in chilly tones for the yearly celebration.

Wearing the same glistening Balmain jacket that Kanye wore to the 2016 Met Gala, North, 10, posed beaming in positive vibes.

She accessorised it with white slacks, a white turtleneck, and a massive silver necklace, with delicate silver heels poking out from under her hemline.

"You know North went through the archives to pick her dad's Balmain jacket," the Kardashian’s star wrote on a photo from the party on her Instagram story.

In addition, Chicago, Kim's younger daughter who looks much like her mother, is shown wearing a blue minidress with fur trim, white tights, and silver cowboy boots. Chicago turns six next month. Saint, age 8, and Psalm, age 4, are Kim's sons, and they're all dressed in black.