Bradley Cooper purchases Pennsylvania home near Gigi Hadid farm

Bradley Cooper on buying a home near Gigi Hadid farm: Source

Bradley Cooper has reportedly purchased a Pennsylvania home near Gigi Hadid farm.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “Bradley purchased a home in Pennsylvania,” sharing that the property is close to Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid’s farm.

However, the insider revealed that Bradley’s purchase “has nothing to do with Gigi or her family”.

The source told the outlet, “Things are going great with Bradley and Gigi and they’re really enjoying spending time together.”

“But Bradley buying a home in New Hope is just a coincidence that it’s near Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm,” clarified the insider.

The Maestro star had “many ties to the area,” as per insider.

Nevertheless, the source continued, “Bradley attended school there and spent a ton of time there throughout his life including filming Silver Linings Playbook.”

“He’s a huge Eagles fan and has a ton of friends and family there. He is excited about having a place in his hometown,” disclosed the insider.

Gigi’s mother Yolanda previously purchased her Pennsylvania farm back in 2017 and since then it became her favourite place.

“It’s where we can all come and feel like ourselves again,” stated Gigi of the farm in a February 2019 interview with Elle.

The supermodel mentioned, “When I’m here, I just get in my truck and go to the store. Kids get excited at the market, but they don’t take their phones out. They want us to feel normal, and that’s very appreciated.”