Fans slam Twenty One Pilots Tyler Joseph’s wife for ‘creepy’ pregnancy reveal

Tyler Joseph and Jenna Joseph also share two young daughters

Tyler Joseph is expecting his third child with wife Jenna, but fans were enraged at the announcement.

Innocently enough at first, the couple first hinted at the pregnancy in Tyler’s Christmas Day family Instagram post featuring their two daughters – 3-year-old Rosie Robert and 19-month-old Junie Belle – wishing their fans, “Merry christmas from the josephs… all 5 of us ;)”

Jenna then officially confirmed the happy news to her Instagram Tuesday, sharing her pregnancy journey alongside her lovely family of four in a carousel post.

“Rosie Junie Tyler Jenna + bellybaby April 2024,” she wrote in the caption.

However, one photo in particular raised red flags for concerned for concerned fans.

The 5th slide of the carousel showed Jenna and Tyler in front of vanity, with the doting father cradling a buck-naked Junie as all three flashed a smile for the camera.

And fans were outraged, calling the parents out for posting such a photo of their in on the internet.



“The 5th slide is really not something you want on the internet with creeps targeting children,” wrote one fan.

“Why are we still posting naked pictures of our kids on the internet?” questioned another.

Yet another echoed the sentiments, writing, “You need to delete the post of junie nude your [sic] opening her up to CP on the internet forever, it’s your job to protect her not to post this.”

Someone further advised, “Jenna, you and your family are very lovely, but the internet is a very scary place and there are a lot of scary people out there. Please be careful with what pictures you share of your children – you don’t know who will see those photos and what they will do with them, unfortunately.”