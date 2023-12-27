Timothee Chalamet joins Kardashian-Jenner clan for Christmas festivities

After there was speculation that the Wonka actor would not be present, Timothee Chalamet was discovered in a photo from the Kardashians' Christmas Eve celebration in 2023.



A Snapchat photo that Landon Barker, Travis Barker's son, posted from the party featured the Hollywood star in the background.

In the image that Barker released, Chalamet was conversing with the founder of Kylie Cosmetics while standing behind the drummer for Blink-182.

It is important to highlight that no member of the Kardashian-Jenner family posted a picture of the actor on any social media platform.

Though it was first suggested in April that Chalamet was seeing Jenner, their relationship wasn't officially revealed until they were photographed cuddling on a PDA during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles.

Jenner considers Chalamet "her boyfriend" and is "incredibly happy" with him, according to a People Magazine report.

A tipster close to the couple said Chalamet “is very supportive of her career and she of his,” adding, “They both try to attend important events for each other."

"Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him,” the source said of Jenner, adding that Chalamet is the perfect partner for her.