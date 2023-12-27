Travis Kelce hints at Taylor Swift's appearance at 'New Heights' podcast

Fans of Taylor Swift are on high alert after Travis and Jason Kelce hinted at a special "family edition" of their New Heights podcast, sparking speculation that she would make her television debut.



The Kelce brothers previewed an upcoming "holiday spectacular" on Friday with plenty of special guests in their Christmas episode, which was released on Wednesday morning.

Revealing the news, Travis said: "We got a guest episode coming up... for you 92%ers for being so loyal and tuning in every single week and being such fans of the Kelce household, we have a Kelce family year-end holiday spectacular. It's dropping this Friday."

"It's going to be a revolving door of Kelce family members coming through to talk with us and we cannot wait to share it with you this Friday. It'll be fun... we haven't even recorded it yet. It's going to be fun, it always is."

Jason then added: "We're going to ask the family members some of the questions you guys have been submitting."

The significant disclosure has raised rumours that Travis' well-known girlfriend Taylor Swift, who celebrated Christmas Day at the Chiefs star's $6 million estate, may make an appearance.

Early on Christmas morning, Taylor took a plane from Nashville to attend her eighth Chiefs game of the year, but Travis and company suffered yet another loss to the Raiders.



