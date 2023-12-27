50 Cent ex-drug dealer lives in constant fear

A former drug dealer fears that hip-hop icon 50 Cent would murder him because of his lawsuit, which a New York judge refused to dismiss at the rapper's request.



Everything began when Cory "Ghost" Holland claimed that the hitmaker from In Da Club had stolen his life story without his consent in order to create a big financial impact in the Power series.

The former drug dealer then sued the G-Unit rapper once more because he was afraid for his life.

“It’s 50 Cent’s abilities to HIRE a HITMAN, due to a 150 Million Dollar Contract he secured through STARZ/LIONSGATE, that have created the FEAR and constant anxiety,” he alleged.

Cory continued, “The hitmen 50 Cent hired can KILL [me] and [my] family at any time and anywhere once they are paid. So rather 50 Cent is in New York or Michigan or anywhere in America or Overseas, ‘ONCE HE PAYS THE HOMIES TO DO WHAT THEY DO BEST.'"

A move to dismiss the complaint was submitted by 50 Cent's legal team in the interim, arguing that it was "nothing more than an abuse of the judicial system and should not be allowed to proceed to discovery."

But Judge Torres didn't think so, and that's when the civil lawsuit started, according to AllHipHop.