'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez affects Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's friendship

Ben Affleck's close pal Matt Damon reportedly has serious reservations about the filmmaker's rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.
As per Radar Online, an insider revealed that Affleck's Good Will Hunting co-star believes that the singer has turned his friend into a "brainwashed robot."
A source close to the actor claimed, "Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning."
They continued, "He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue."
"It's no secret Ben and J Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse. It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up."
As per sources, Matt thinks that the history is repeating itself after 20 years.
"Because 20 years ago they stopped talking for the exact same reason. But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben," the insider shared.
For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.
The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.
