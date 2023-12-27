 
Chloe Madele, James Haskell create beautiful Christmas memories despite split

The former couple appeared in high spirits celebrating Christmas Day with their daughter, Bodhi

By Christina Harrold
December 27, 2023
Although Chloe and James separated, they have maintained a friendly relationship for the sake of their daughter
Chloe Madeley has shared beautiful memories of her festive Christmas on Instagram.

Despite the personal trainer, 36, and her estranged husband James Haskell, 38, parting ways in September, the former couple appeared in high spirits celebrating Christmas Day at The Ritz with their 16-month-old daughter, Bodhi.

Although Chloe and James separated, they have maintained a friendly relationship for the sake of their daughter.

Their recent joint appearances have sparked rumours of a possible reconciliation. On Tuesday, Chloe shared a sultry mirror selfie showcasing her Christmas outfit – a provocative black mini dress paired with thigh-high platform boots.

In another photo, she stood next to the festive tree with her daughter Bodhi and ex-James. 

Bodhi looked adorable in a red and black tartan dress, while James looked stylish in a burgundy velour suit. Chloe also posted Christmas morning snaps of her father, Richard, cuddling up to Bodhi.

Despite rumours, Chloe, who dismissed pregnancy speculations with James, shared pictures of him holding Bodhi's hand as they greeted Santa in a luxurious restaurant.