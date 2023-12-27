Royal Family snubs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with hidden message

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face big blow as royals appeared 'united'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced a major blow as the members of the royal family appeared "united" at the Christmas celebrations in Sandringham following 'racist royals' claims.

In conversation with GB News, royal expert Angela Levin shared that the senior members of the royal family have given enough chances to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the reconciliation.

However, she added, "If there's no sense of compromise or kind behaviour, then you must move on. I think it's brought everyone together."

Speaking of Prince Louis' viral photo with Zara Tindall's daughter from the royal family's Christmas walk, Angela said, "I think Zara and her children have got particularly friendly with [Princess Kate and [Prince] William's children and we saw little Mia [Tindall] chatting away to them and holding [Prince] Louis' hand."

As per the expert, the royal family "looks very solid now" despite the unsettled rift with Harry and Meghan.

Notably, the Montecito couple was not invited to the royal family's Christmas get-together after Meghan's alleged "mouthpiece" made explosive claims in his controversial book Endgame.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have been urged to seek an apology from the Monarch in order to rebuild their strained relationship with the family.

