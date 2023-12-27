Glen Powell gushes over his parents cameo in Anyone But You: They ‘killed it’

Glen Powell gushes over his parents cameo in Anyone But You

Glen Powell had a mini family reunion on the set of romantic comedy Anyone But You.

The 35-year-old actor’s parents, Glen Sr. and Cyndy made a guest appearance in his new film with Sydney Sweeney, where they show up as airline passengers for a scene.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Powell enthused about his experience of working with his family, noting, his father is the “real Method actor.”

“I'm sitting there as Sydney is trying to do gymnastics over my face and quite often slipping and falling onto me, and I'm having to not break,” he explained.

“Whereas my dad, he’s the Daniel Day-Lewis of sleep acting,” the actor quipped. “There was not a false beat in that performance.”

As for his mother, the Set It Up actor gushed over his mother’s one-liner during the scene.

“My mom is across the aisle and gets the ‘I'll have what she's having’ When Harry Met Sally moment. She gets an iconic look in that scene,” he noted. “She came in and killed it.”

Powell added, “I was very proud of both of them in that scene.”

Anyone But You is currently running in theaters.