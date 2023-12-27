Qureshi taken into custody by Rawalpindi police after bail in cipher case

Rawalpindi police on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail in connection with cases related to violent May 9 protests, Geo News reported.



Speaking to the media outside the prison, Qureshi said he was being arrested in a bogus case. “I am innocent and being politically victimised,” he added.

Qureshi was implicated in cases related to May 9 riots that broke out following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in a corruption case from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier this year.

The PTI leader was shifted to a police station in Rawalpindi in an armored vehicle by RA Bazar and Saddar police station officials.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema issued the Qureshi’s detention order a day earlier over his alleged involvement in the May 9 violent protests.

The detention was issued shortly before the issuance of his release orders by the Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain in the cipher case as the Supreme Court approved his bail in the state secrets case last week.

In a statement, the Rawalpindi police said they were asked to interrogate Qureshi in connection with May 9 cases, adding that the PTI leader was booked in cases related to the violent protests.

The police said Qureshi was granted bail in the cipher case but his 15-day detention order had been issued.

The detention order said the city police officer (CPO) had intimated via a letter that Qureshi was a member of a political party involved in anti-state activities and causing damage to public and private property.

The letter said it was “probable that after his release from jail, he will again continue his above activities which may lead to law and order situation, harmful to life and property of general public.”

The letter said the Rawalpindi CPO recommended that Qureshi be detained for 45 days to prevent him from his unlawful activities.

The letter added that the Rawalpindi District Intelligence Committee had also endorsed the police department’s stance and agreed to Qureshi’s detention.