Mark Wahlberg shares insight into his 14-year marriage with wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg opens up about his marriage with wife Rhea Durham in a new interview

Mark Wahlberg has recently shared insight into his marriage with wife Rhea Durham for 14 years.



In a new interview with Fox News Digital, Mark, who co-founded his clothing line Municipal in 2019, said, “Getting married in the church held a lot of importance to the couple.”

Reflecting on his marital relationship, Mark explained, Look, I mean, we got married in the church. You know, we made that commitment to each other.”

The Family Plan actor mentioned, “That's something that we take very seriously and so, communication, support.”

Mark revealed, “We love each other.”

“I mean, we – like everybody else – we all have problems and issues, but, being able to put those things aside and, you know, we're blessed,” added the Father Stu actor.

Mark further said, “We have a beautiful family, beautiful life.”

Meanwhile, the Ted actor offered valuable advice about marriage.

“You got anything you want to change? You just got to work hard to be able to go on and make those changes,” he remarked.

Earlier, Mark talked about his eldest daughter leaving home for college in South Carolina.

“When I went to Clemson for parents’ weekend, I was like, ‘Oh, this is what I was missing?’ Man … there's only a few regrets that I have, and that was definitely one of them – not having that experience,” continued the actor.

Mark stated, “Looks like they're having a lot of fun all the time. I don't know how much studying is going on, but they're having a good time.”