UK PM gives 'shut up' call to Prince Harry in Christmas video?

UK PM's Christmas video sparks reactions

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Christmas video, that might have been misinterpreted, has sparked reactions from social media users.

Sunak, in hilarious Christmas video on his Instagram, is seen in the rare situation of being alone at 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the UK's PM.



In the video, the PM is seen playing a game knocking over soda cans in a hallway. Suddenly the phone rings. "Uh, No. 10 press office," Sunak said hesitantly as he answered the call.

He then said: "Harry, you've got the wrong number," before hanging up.



Some social media users believed he was referring to the Duke of Sussex who's enjoying new life in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children after quitting the royal job.

In reaction to the hilarious video, one said: "It seems as the PM gave a shut up call to Harry."

However, it's unlikely that Sunak was trying to troll the Duke of Sussex. Instead, most believe the PM was referencing Harry Cole, a British journalist who wrote about the prime minister's personal phone number being leaked.

