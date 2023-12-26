Kate Middleton: The fierce side of royal mom

Kate Middleton, on December 08, held her yearly carol concert and felt the support of those closest to her. But there was a lot of controversy surrounding the happy event.

Only a few days ago, Omid Scobie's recently released book Endgame characterised Kate, 41, as "cold" and unfriendly to Meghan Markle, a newcomer to the royal family. In a Dutch translation of the book, Kate and King Charles were identified as the royals who supposedly engaged in discussions regarding the skin tone of Prince Harry and Meghan's son Prince Archie before his birth.

But this evening, as on a previous occasion when they disregarded reporters' queries over the book, Kate and her spouse Prince William continued to gaze ahead.

“It is why a lot of people who have worked with her think she is such an asset to the royal family because she has this amazing professionalism," royal author Valentine Low tells People magazine in this week's issue.

Similar to other royal consorts, Kate maintains a tough front while standing by her husband, William, the future king.

“She has this public image of being nice and smiley and, dare I say, innocuous,” the royal author says. “But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right.”

After Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Queen Elizabeth released a statement about their claims regarding their son Archie's skin colour. The 61-word statement, which suggested that "some recollections may vary" about the interview, was reportedly crafted with Kate's help, according to Tom Low's book, Courtiers.

“She thought it was very important this did not go unchallenged,” Low says. “Kate thinks strategically. She is going to be queen one day and has the long-term interests of the monarchy and royal family at heart.”

Adds royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, “She showed real strength and determination to make things clear that there was perhaps a different truth.”



