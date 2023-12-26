Dua Lipa to overtake Adele as Britain’s top-earning female singer: Report

Dua Lipa sets to earn as UK's top-earning female singer:Report

Dua Lipa will reportedly overtake Adele as Britain’s top-earning female singer after she earned almost 68 million pounds.

According to a report published by The Sun, Lipa and her businessman dad, Dukagjin, known as Dugi, teamed up so he could help manage all her commercial assets.

Records revealed that Lipa’s business earned almost £68 million last year, reportedly surpassing the amount Adele brought in the UK.

The outlet reported Radical22 – set up by Lipa and her dad – had net assets of £29.9 million in December 2022, which is almost three times the amount (£11.6 million) it had in 2019.

However, Adele's companies’ assets hit £50 million after the success of her fourth album 30, which was released in 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that Adele had outdone Lipa in terms of her total fortune.

The Sunday Times Rich List stated that Adele said to have a reported net worth of around £165 million, up £15 million from 2022.

Lipa’s net worth, on the other hand, believed to have hit around £27.5 million at the end of 2022.

Interestingly, some people in the music industry compared Lipa and her father’s relation to that between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun.

The source noted that Dugi would prioritise his daughter’s best interests.

The outlet said that Lipa’s new strategy was to ensure she possessed ownership of her songs.

“Essentially, the move also has echoes of Taylor Swift — a huge female pop star rewriting the narrative and making money on her own terms,” dished the source.

The source added, “By the time she's 40, Dua could be a billionaire.”