Ncuti Gatwa starrer Doctor Who unveils teaser trailer for Season 1: Watch

Doctor Who NEW Trailer launch leaves fans drooling

Doctor Who offered an inside scoop on the upcoming thriller by launching an explosive trailer.

The teaser trailer posted on the show's official YouTube channel, showed the titular character, played by Ncuti Gatwa, joining forces with Ruby Sunday, played by Milie Gibson as they battled their way through a series of time travel adventures.

Along with a debutante ball and a slew of fancy dresses, it showcased some gruesome alien-like creatures growling in the background.



The new installment is set to feature a star-studded cast, including, Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush, Indira Varma as the Duchess, and Lenny Rush starring as Morris.



Jinkx Monsoon is set to reprise his role as the doctor’s most anticipated enemy, with Jonathon Groff starring in a mysterious key role.



Meanwhile, Davina McCall also made an anticipated appearance in the trailer.

McCall also gushed about her debut on the show in an interview, saying, "It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti's first episode as the new Doctor."



"It was such an extraordinary experience and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can't wait for everyone to see it!"

Previously, Doctor Who treated its fans with a Christmas Special as well as the release of the new trailer for next year.

