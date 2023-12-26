'Polar opposites' King Charles, Queen Camilla 'have been through a lot'

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been branded an ‘extraordinary team’ by their close friends and family.
The Queen’s sister Annabel Elliot and friend Lady Fiona Lansdowne reflected on the monarchs’ dynamics during an interview for BBC One royal documentary titled, Charles III: The Coronation Year, set to premiere tonight, Dec. 26.
Elliot, who is also Lady in Attendance for the Queen stressed that the latter is Charles’ ‘rock,’ adding, “She's somebody who is completely loyal and she isn't somebody who has huge highs and lows.”
However, she insisted that their love for each other is a two-way street. Elliot gushed, “[Charles] brings to her everything. He has such a knowledge and interest in so many different things, which she wouldn't really have been pen to if she hadn't met him.”
“They are yin and yang, really. They really are polar opposites. But I think it works brilliantly,” Elliot affirmed.
The upcoming documentary is set to shed light on the monarch’s first year of reign, beginning from the opulent day of the Coronation all the way to this month.
Camilla's long-term friend Fiona Lansdowne echoed similar sentiments about the pair’s marriage, saying, “They are an extraordinary team.”
“And I think it's, whether they've sort of had to fight to get there, or whether it's just because they've been through a lot together – it's made them have a really strong bond,” the Lady-in-Waiting added.
Kanye West's Instagram apology post comes after he went on a heated 10-minute rant at 'Vultures' launch
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed daughter London, 6 weeks, and son Phoenix, 11 months via surrogate
Wheel of Fortune player Gishma Tabari was grilled over her 'weird' guess to a triple toss up puzzle on show
Meghan Markle and Princess Kate last made a joint public appearance during Queen Elizabeth II funeral last year
Mariah Carey offered an insight into the singer’s Christmas celebrations with her kids at home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cherished 'joyful' Christmas with their kids Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet