Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate ‘magnificent’ Christmas without royal family

Harry, Meghan celebrate ‘magnificent’ Christmas without royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once disclosed their joyful Christmas traditions as the couple celebrated the festive season away from the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending their festive holidays at their Montecito home since they departed from the royal family in 2020.

Harry revealed in his tell-all memoir Spare that the duo bought a "magnificent" tree for their first Christmas celebration in the US.

He wrote in his book, "One present was a little Christmas ornament of...the Queen! I roared. What the—? Meg had spotted it in a local store and thought I might like it. I held it to the light. It was Granny’s face to a T."



While remembering the late Queen, Harry added, "I hung it on an eye-level branch. It made me happy to see her there. It made Meg and me smile."



Similarly, Meghan also reminisced some beautiful memories made with her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during Christmas.

In conversation with E! News at Variety's Power of Women Gala, the former Suits actress shared, "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."

She continued, "We’re creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we’re enjoying every moment of it."

