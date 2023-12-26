Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel ‘isolated’ following royal Christmas snub

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were expected to join the royal family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, spent festive season away from home.



Following the release of Omid Scobie’s explosive book Endgame, the Montecito couple’s relationship with the senior members of the royal family strained even more in 2023.



In conversation with GB News, royal expert Gareth Russell shared, "Endgame came at quite a bad time for them."



He continued, "I think it would have been in their better interests to shift away from the narrative. Because the only time you really see them prominently in the headlines is when they are they have directly or indirectly attacked the Royal Family."



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been urged throughout the 'royal racists' drama to publicly apologise to his family and home country.

For the unversed, a Dutch version of Omid's book allegedly revealed the name of two senior royal figures who were involved in racist conversations about the couple's son Prince Archie's skin colour.

Notably, the controversy related to the royal race row first surfaced when the former Suits actress made shocking revelations about the royal family's ill-treatment towards her in Oprah Winfrey’s interview in 2021.