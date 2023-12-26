Prince Andrew ‘reunites’ with Fergie for royal Christmas service after 30 years

Prince Andrew with his wife at Sandringham Church on Christmas Day, 25th December 1991

Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, presented a united front as the Royal Family partook in their traditional Christmas walkabout at Sandringham today.

The Duke of York, 63, and the Duchess, 64, walked behind senior royals, with crowds lining the road outside St Mary Magdalene Church for the customary Christmas Day service on the Norfolk estate.

King Charles, accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, led the group, while the Waleses walked just behind them alongside their three children: George, 10; Charlotte, eight; and Louis, five.

This marks the first time in over 30 years that Fergie has joined the royals for the walk, following the couple's high-profile divorce in 1996. Last year, King Charles extended an invitation for her to join the family at Sandringham, though she didn't accompany them to church.

For the second year in succession, Andrew made the walk from Sandringham to church with the other royals - symbolic of his gradual rehabilitation within the monarchy.

But Andrew's alleged links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will come under further scrutiny in the new year with the release of hundreds of files from a defamation case, after a ruling by a US judge.

He is said to be 'totally tormented' as he braces himself for the scandal to reignite in the New Year.

Andrew's daughters were with their husbands, Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Prince Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank.

The King and Queen, along with the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, waved to well-wishers while attending a Christmas Eve service at the church on Sunday.