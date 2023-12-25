Blueface sued by Soulja Boy’s baby mama for false cheating allegations

Soulja Boy shares a son with Blueface's accuser, Jackilyn Martinez

Blueface’s cheating allegations have landed him in hot water.

Born Jonathan Jamall Porter, the 26-year-old musician is being sued by fellow rapper Soulja Boy’s baby mama, Jackilyn Martinez, for falsely claiming paternity of Martinez and Soulja Boy’s child.

In court documents obtained by Rolling Stone via Daily Mail, Martinez sued Blueface for defamation, false light, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence over his comments, which painted her as “promiscuous” and “unfaithful to the father of her child.”

“I f****d your baby mama the day before your baby shower,” Blueface claimed on social media, urging Soulja Boy to “get a DNA test” and alleging, “that’s my child lil bro I’m the daddy now.”

In the lawsuit, Martinez admitted having intercourse with Blueface in 2018, but “There is zero chance that the defendant is plaintiff’s child’s biological father,” as he was only born last year.

Initially, her lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to Blueface, but he doubled down on his alleged slander, biting back, “Nobody ever said your name… I don’t even know who you are.”

As a result of Blueface’s allegations, Martinez claimed that she was subjected to hate and death threats, which made her “gravely concerned for herself and her child’s safety and well being, and plaintiff is extremely nervous and afraid to go outside and/or be in public.”

Bluface has recently found himself in multiple controversies.

He previously accused his own reported baby mama Chrisean Rock of cheating with Cardi B’s husband Offset, which the latter vehemently denied, telling him to “get some help.”