Prince William, Harry's reunion: Royal fans' dream shattered

Some royal fans are heartbroken this Christmas as their wish to see Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children walking along with King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals in Norfolk ended in tears on Monday.



There were speculations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will return to the UK to spend festive season with their royal relatives.

However, the California-based couple decided to stay away from the family's gathering at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, their children and other senior royals put on a united front to celebrate Christmas without Harry and Meghan.

William and Harry, who sill have some sweet childhood memories, have been at loggerheads for last few years.

The royal duo's excited fans were expecting their reunion on this Christmas, and some of them even created the royal brothers' imaginary photos to describe the emotional moment about their possible reunion.



However, their dream to see William and Harry together does not seem to be fulfilled this year.

Harry and William's late mother Princess Diana also dreamt her boys will always be supportive of one another, but it also seems to be impossible amid ongoing feud between the two royal brothers.

On the other hand, a royal expert has praised the Sussexes for "skillfully" handling Christmas as they remained in the US to celebrate the festive period with their children.

Clive Irving, in conversation with Express UK, said: "Harry has got his own family now so that gives him a great deal of stability and contentment."