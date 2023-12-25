Prince William, Princess Kate send secret message to Harry with new Christmas post

Prince William, Kate Middleton release new Christmas photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest post might be a perfect Christmas treat for the royal fans but it seems to be a message for Prince Harry who has seemingly cut all ties with his brother and father to enjoy a life of Meghan's choice in the US.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photo of their three children George, Charlotte and Louis, showing them sitting together on a bench to display a sweet sibling bond. Princess Charlotte, in the middle, is seen putting her arms around her two brothers, while giving a smile to the camera.

The photo seems to be a reaction to Harry's cruel prediction about his elder brother's children.

The Duke of Sussex, who ditched the UK for the States wrote in 'Spare' that his father King Charles supposedly commented to Princess Diana at Harry's birth: "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare – my work is done."

Harry, while sharing his fear about William and Kate's three children, claimed: "I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, it worries me."

Harry's words, which might hurt Kate and William, also sparked reactions from royal fans and experts, with one claiming that Charlotte and Louis would never be the ‘heir and spare’ to their older brother George.



Jo Frost, known for her Channel 4 series Supernanny, told HELLO!: "I think William and Catherine understand the importance of nurturing the sibling relationships between the three of them."

The expert went on: "I say it, in their family it would never be the ‘heir and spare’. It would be about the importance of all of them. The understanding that it really takes a team, with the important roles in upholding the crown and the monarchy. And so, we're seeing these very early seeds now, with respect to what it means to support each other and to nurture together."

The black-and-white snap of three royal children, taken by photographer Josh Shinner, was captioned: "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours!"

Some royal fans reacted to the post, with some wishing them to continue the same sweet bond in the future.