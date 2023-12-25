Millie Bobby Brown turns on beachy vibes ahead of Christmas

Millie Bobby Brown turned to the sunny beach over snowy towns for Christmas.
The Stranger Things star took to her Instagram on Saturday, December 23, to share sun-kissed pictures.
Brown posted a closeup with the caption, “Santa tell me,” as she was seen soaking in the sun, posing in a printed two-piece swimsuit.
The 19-year-old actress shared a carousel of pictures, basking in the sun, enjoying the tan with eyes closed and a brightening smile on her face.
Previously, the Enola Holmes star exclusively told PEOPLE that she likes to decorate her house beforehand.
The actress also revealed that she’s into prepping things long before Christmas, even though her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, is not keen on this particular ritual of hers.
Brown laughingly shared, “My decorations go up before Halloween. Jake's very much against that, but who cares?”
The actress also talked about passing on her Christmas traditions to Bongiovi, who is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, noting, “My tradition is, you have to open a gift, big or small, on Christmas Eve.”
She continued, “Jake didn't do that. I introduced it to him and he kind of is still not on board with it, but I'm like, ‘You have to open it.’ And then he picks the biggest one and I'm like, 'Of course you did.' "
Andrew was stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages after his ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein emerged
Mauricio Umansky have been enjoying Aspen with several other girl-friends
Ariana Grande has played her part in Broadway in her teen years in Jason Robert Brown’s 13 ‘The Musical’
Dominic West plays King Charles in the hit Netflix series 'The Crown'
Matthew Perry died at 54 as he succumbed to the 'acute effects' of ketamine, autopsy revealed
Jeremy Allen White admitted he’s never watched Zac Efron’s ‘High School Musical’ trilogy