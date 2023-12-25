Millie Bobby Brown turns on beachy vibes ahead of Christmas

'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown shares sun-kissed pictures on Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown turned to the sunny beach over snowy towns for Christmas.

The Stranger Things star took to her Instagram on Saturday, December 23, to share sun-kissed pictures.

Brown posted a closeup with the caption, “Santa tell me,” as she was seen soaking in the sun, posing in a printed two-piece swimsuit.

The 19-year-old actress shared a carousel of pictures, basking in the sun, enjoying the tan with eyes closed and a brightening smile on her face.

Previously, the Enola Holmes star exclusively told PEOPLE that she likes to decorate her house beforehand.

The actress also revealed that she’s into prepping things long before Christmas, even though her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, is not keen on this particular ritual of hers.

Brown laughingly shared, “My decorations go up before Halloween. Jake's very much against that, but who cares?”

The actress also talked about passing on her Christmas traditions to Bongiovi, who is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, noting, “My tradition is, you have to open a gift, big or small, on Christmas Eve.”

She continued, “Jake didn't do that. I introduced it to him and he kind of is still not on board with it, but I'm like, ‘You have to open it.’ And then he picks the biggest one and I'm like, 'Of course you did.' "