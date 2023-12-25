Meghan Markle 'fails' to mint money following 'Endgame' drama

Meghan Markle 'failed' to mint money following 'Endgame' drama

Meghan Markle failed to grab big commercial projects following the explosive claims made by her alleged "mouthpiece" Omid Scobie,

During an interview with True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson claimed that "Meghan's attempt at commercially being extremely popular and making lots of money has failed."

The expert believes that this year Prince Harry's career flourished more as compared to the crumbling career of the Duchess of Sussex.

He said, "[This year] Harry's done what he's wanted to do …[but] Meghan hasn't really found her role."

Speaking of the infamous Spotify deal, Matt shared, "It will have been a huge jolt to her confidence, and also to any kind of planning by the people around her, how they want to push her back into the public consciousness.

He continued, "There was talk at the time that there would be other partners that could take her podcast; that hasn't happened."

Meghan and Harry, who stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020, made it to headlines this year for all the wrong reasons.

Matt shared that the Montecito couple was trying their best to stay in the good books of the royal family, however, "Endgame release blew that all out of the water."