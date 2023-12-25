'Unhealed' Princess Kate needs time to settle rift with Harry, Meghan

File Footage

Kate Middleton, who was supposedly playing the role of a peacemaker in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with the royal family, has reportedly needed some time to heal from Omid Scobie's explosive claims.



In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said, "She [Kate] was very unfairly called out by Omid. I believe unfairly. She’s got some healing to do at this point in time."



For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex's alleged "mouthpiece" revealed the name of two senior royal members involved in racist conversations about Harry and Meghan's son, Prince Archie.

Moreover, in his controversial book Endgame, Omid dubbed Kate as "cold" and a "Stepford wife."

Speaking of it, the royal expert continued, "If you read some of the books that have been published since Meghan entered the Royal Family and we give Omid Scobie any credit, he discusses how certain people didn’t reach out to Meghan, but we know they did."

"If we read between the lines, Meghan’s animosity came from wanting the attention of Catherine and wanting her to be her buddy, but she was exhausted and overwhelmed," she concluded.