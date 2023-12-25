Matthew Perry’s ex reveals ‘horrific’ incident as actor fought drug addiction

File Footage

Matthew Perry’s ex-Kayti Edwards revealed heartbreaking steps the late actor took in a bid to stop taking more drugs.

Edwards, 47, dated the Friends star in 2006 after meeting him at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting but remained friendly with him and even worked as his assistant in 2011.

In an interview with The UK Sun, Edwards shared that at one point the actor even superglued his hands just so he doesn’t take drugs.

“I was at Matthew’s place in the Hollywood Hills. He was in a bad way,” she recalled. “He had been getting high all night on a plethora of drugs, most likely crack cocaine and other substances.”

She continued, “I found Matthew on the couch with his hands superglued to his legs — it was desperately sad. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him.”

Edwards explained that the aftermath was terrible as she had to “literally rip the hair from his legs and he had red, raw patches left behind, it was pretty horrific.”

The 17 Again actor was found dead at 54 in the hot tub of his California home in October. An autopsy report revealed that he succumbed to the “acute effects” of ketamine.