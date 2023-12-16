Matthew Perry official cause of death REVEALED: Drug Overdose?

Matthew Perry’s official cause of death has been revealed.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office claims that the Friends star passed away from "acute effects of ketamine," and not exactly of drug overdose.
Other problems that contributed to his death are listed in the postmortem report, including effects of buprenorphine, coronary artery disease, and drowning.
The late actor was discovered dead on Saturday at his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles, appearing to have drowned. He was 54.
When Perry's assistant found him unconscious in a jacuzzi, first responders were rushed to the house for a cardiac arrest, insiders informed TMZ at the time.
No illicit narcotics were discovered at the scene, according to the publication.
TMZ was later informed by law enforcement sources that a number of prescription medications, including COPD medication, antidepressants, and anxiety medications, had been discovered.
Over the years, the Fools Rush In performer battled drug addiction.
The actor said in a 2002 interview with the New York Times that he became sober because he was afraid of dying.
“I didn’t get sober because I felt like it,” Perry said. “I got sober because I was worried I was going to die the next day.”
