Victoria Beckham doesn’t think Jennifer Lopez ever takes out trash

Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez

Victoria Beckham bets on Jennifer Lopez never have to do “bins.”



“So I’m doing my cranberry sauce, and as Chandler would say, ‘Chanberry sauce'." In the Sunday, December 24, Instagram Story video, her husband David Beckham made reference to the Friends character. “And over here …”

Then the camera turned to 49-year-old Victoria, who bowed to reach for the garbage cans.

“I’m doing the bins,” Victoria said. “And I’m just saying, I bet that Jennifer Lopez doesn’t do bins.”

“Yeah, but you’re not Jennifer Lopez, to be fair,” David, 48, replied, while his wife responded, “But I bet she doesn’t do bins, does she?”

David and his spouse both agreed that the singer of Papi doesn't take out the trash.

“Question … @jlo do you have to do the bins?” Victoria wrote in the Instagram Story caption.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The couple has persevered through their own challenges, despite their lighthearted posts.

The couple opened out about the infidelity rumours they dealt with in the early years of their marriage in the Netflix documentary Beckham. This came about after models Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck allegedly had affairs with the football player.

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” Victoria opened in the series, which came on for streaming on platform in October.

“It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed.”