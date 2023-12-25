Hollyoaks Jamie Lomas reveals emotional details about his son Billy

Jamie Lomas has revealed that he hasn't seen his son Billy in six years

Jamie Lomas disclosed that he hasn't been in contact with his son Billy for six years, expressing his emotions in a poignant Instagram post.

The 48-year-old Hollyoaks actor, renowned for his role as Warren Fox, posted a heart-wrenching tribute to Billy on his 18th birthday, featuring old photos of the two at football matches.

While the reason for the six-year separation between Jamie and his son Billy remains unknown, the actor expressed a hopeful desire for a future reunion.

Jamie is the father of Billy from a previous relationship and shares a 12-year-old daughter, Polly, with his ex-wife and former Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh.

Captioning his post with a montage of old photos, he penned: 'To my first born Billy. Happy 18th birthday son. Sadly It's been 6 years since I've been able to see you.

'But there isn't a day goes by that I don't think about you and look back on our great times together. I miss you everyday and I love you with everything I have.

'I hope with all my heart you get to see this and that one day we will be reunited again. I hope you have a wonderful birthday son and have a great time whatever you do and just know I will be thinking of you and that your family misses you.'

He added: 'A big shout out to all the dads out there that are struggling because they don't get to see their kids. I FEEL YOUR PAIN!!!'

His co-star Gary Lucy shared his support with a heart-felt comment underneath Jamie's post.