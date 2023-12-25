Mama June Shannon carries daughter Anna's ashes to Disney World

Mama June is reportedly taking her daughter, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s ashes to her “happy place” Disney World.

The Here comes Honey Boo Boo alum’s family will be celebrating Christmas with her remains at their resort in Florida.

Sources revealed to TMZ that the family had planned for a Christmas reunion at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Mentioning that in order to remember and honor the late star, “the family has a small urn holding some of Anna’s ashes, and they’re planning on bringing it with them to the rental house…so they feel like she’s there.

The reality alum, who appeared on Toddlers and Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo along with her mother Mama June died on Dec. 9 of adrenal cancer at the age of 29.

Adrenal cancer develops in one or both of the glands, placed on top of the kidneys. It is usually identified by weight gain, increased hair growth, and loss of appetite.

Page Six tried to reach out to Shannon’s representative for confirmation but the outlet hasn’t heard back from any of the family members.

Mama June Shannon, the late actor’s sister Honey Boo Boo, and Lauryn Efird were seen mourning the death of the 29-year-old.