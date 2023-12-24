Nawaz, Maryam file nomination papers from Lahore constituencies

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif with daughter and party Vice President Maryam Nawaz in this undated image. — X@MaryamNSharif

LAHORE: Three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz have filed nomination papers for the general elections as the deadline is set to expire today (Sunday), Geo News reported.

Nawaz will contest elections from NA-130 (Lahore-XIV). His nomination papers were submitted by PML-N leader Bilal Yasin.



The PML-N senior vice president filed nomination papers for two National Assembly seats — NA-119 and NA-120.



In the 2018 general elections, PTI’s Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti won the NA-119 (Sheikhupura 1) constituency and PML-N’s Rana Afzaal Hussain stood runner-up, whereas PML-N’s Rana Tanveer Hussain won NA-120 (Sheikhupura 2) and PTI’s Ali Asghar Chaudhry was runner-up.

Maryam's also submitted nominations papers from four constituencies of the Punjab Assembly — PP-159, PP-160, PP-165 and PP-80.

PTI won PP-159 and PP-160 seats of Lahore with a slim margin in the last general elections, while PML-N stood runner-up in both constituencies. On the other hand, PML-N President Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif won the PP-165 seat by a significant margin last time. The Nawaz-league lost the PP-80 by a wide margin to the PTI in the 2018 elections.

Bilawal challenges Sharif brothers in their stronghold

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has challenged the Sharif brothers in their stronghold of Lahore in the February 8 polls.

The PPP chief on December 22 filed nomination papers from the NA-128 constituency in Lahore which has been traditionally the stronghold of the PML-N with the party securing a majority of seats from the provincial capital in the last many elections.

Along with Bilawal, PPP's Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin also filed nomination papers from the NA-128 and PP-170 constituencies while the party's Misbah-ur-Rehman filed nomination papers for the PP-169 seat in the same constituency.

PML-N’s Mian Ahmed Subhan is expected to contest elections against the PPP chief in the NA-128 constituency.

Besides Bilawal, several political heavyweights including PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif and others are also expected to contest polls from the Punjab’s capital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has also announced contesting polls from three constituencies including Lahore.

The much-awaited general elections will take place on February 8, 2024, with the national poll organising authority finally issuing the schedule following the Supreme Court's order.