Gwyneth Paltrow with daughter Apple soak sun in Mexico

Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin were spotted enjoying a sunny vacation in Tulum, Mexico, over the holidays.

The 49-year-old Goop founder and her 18-year-old daughter were seen soaking up the sun on the beach, swimming in the turquoise waters, and paddleboarding together.

In the first picture, Apple is dressed in a black maxi dress, and Paltrow is grinning next to her in white shorts and what looks to be a white bikini top as they stand on a beach at dusk.

The mother-daughter duo appeared to be having a blast as they splashed around in the waves and laughed together. They were also seen taking photos of each other and enjoying some quality time on the beach.

Paltrow has been sharing photos from her Mexican getaway on her Instagram page, giving her followers a glimpse of her relaxing vacation.

In one photo, she is seen posing in a hammock with the caption, "Paradise found." In another, she is seen paddleboarding with Apple with the caption, "My favorite way to spend the holidays."

Paltrow and Apple have a close relationship, and they often spend time together. The two have been spotted on vacation together many times, and they also enjoy doing things like cooking and going to yoga classes together.

Apple is Paltrow's daughter with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.