Amber Heard’s role in ‘Aquaman 2’ reduced to mere 11 lines

Amber Heard’s role in the upcoming Aquaman sequel has been a big topic of conversation following the infamous court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp last year.



Heard stars as Mera, the love interest of the titular hero, played by Jason Momoa.

As the movie, Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, hit theatres on Friday, Heard’s role in the movie appeared to be reduced to mere 15 to 20 minutes of screen-time out of the 142-minute movie.

Instead of the actress, 37, taking centre stage, Momoa and Patrick Wilson end up teaming up and leading most of the film.

Per Business Insider, Heard only has 11 lines throughout the film. Moreover, her screen time is mostly silence as she awkwardly sits and stands pretty beside or behind Aquaman. And when he does speak, she rarely utters more than one piece of dialogue at a time.

Read More: Amber Heard all smiles as she appears at Taormina Film Festival in Italy

In a September interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Wan, the film’s director, said Heard was never set to co-lead the sequel.

However, DC Films president James Hamada testified last year on behalf of Depp’s legal team and said that Heard’s role was significantly cut off due to “lack of chemistry” Momoa in the first movie.