Pete Davidson leaves co-stars 'worried' after 'furious' outburst on film set

Pete Davidson leaves co-stars worried after 'furious' meltdown on film set

Pete Davidson left his fans and fellow stars concerned after losing his temper at a paparazzi on the set of his upcoming film, Riff Raff.

A report from In Touch revealed the 30-year-old comic violently confronted a lone pap who was present at the New Jersey set to grab a snap of Davidson and his co-stars Bill Murray and Ed Harris.

The publication clarified the confrontation came only after “many entreaties to leave them alone.”

The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies star reportedly got “so furious that several of the production crew were forced to restrain him.”

Still seething with anger, the stand-up artist scrammed to his trailer “in a huff” and proceeded to trash it, the outlet reported.

A source suggested that Davidson is “obviously going through something right now,” noting he has been smoking a lot of pot, hence, the possibility of him being under the influence at the time of outburst couldn’t be ruled out.

"People are worried about him," they added.

The Saturday Night Live alum initially sparked concern after he announced cancelation of a slew of his shows on his comedy tour earlier this week.

No details about the reason for the cancellations have been revealed.