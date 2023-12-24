Jessa Duggar emotional union with baby boy after 'difficult' labor: Watch

Jessa Duggar emotional reunion with baby boy after 'difficult' labor

Jessa Duggar and her husband are celebrating a new arrival into their family.

The former Counting On star announced that she and Ben Seewald welcomed their fifth child via Instagram on Friday, Dec. 23.

“Baby is here and we couldn’t be more grateful!” read the caption alongside a photo of Duggar cradling her new born on the hospital bed.

She also directed her followers to her YouTube channel to find the full birth story, where she detailed the complications faced during 21-hour labor.

In the ten-minute video, the television personality revealed things had been moving along ‘just fine’ before the doctor revealed the baby was not “in the most ideal position.”

Duggar then received helped from her midwife who helped her “get into a bunch of different laboring positions to help rotate the baby,” for about 3-4 hours.

The doctors were finally able to deliver the baby, prompting the author to break down as the baby was placed into her arms.

The newborn was confirmed to be a baby boy.

Besides the new addition, Jessa and Ben share daughters Ivy, 4, and Fern, 2, and sons Henry, 6, and Spurgeon, 9.

