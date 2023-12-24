Mauricio Umansky spotted having good time with influencer Alexandria Wolfe in Aspen

Mauricio Umansky was spotted getting out for dinner with social media influencer Alexandria Wolfe in Aspen, Colorado, amid his estrangement from wife Kyle Richards.
The 54-year-old reality star Kyle Richards' 53-year-old estranged spouse smiled as he strolled alongside brunette Alexandria, who also beamed and displayed her dimples.
Mauricio wore faded blue trousers and boots, a light blue T-shirt, and a dark jacket over a blue checkered shirt for a laid-back look.
Alexandria wore an all-black ensemble with a long coat that was lined for a sophisticated appearance.
On Thursday, Mauricio was also seen having a great time at an Aspen pop-up party.
At the Revolve + FWRD Pop-Up Shop party, he put his arm around a gorgeous blonde and smiled.
Although Mauricio and Kyle share a roof in Los Angeles, they are living different lives while attempting to decide how to go with their marriage.
After 27 years of marriage, they declared their separation in July.
Along with Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia, Kyle and Mauricio also have a 35-year-old daughter named Farrah from a previous marriage.
Kyle has maintained that they are still friendly and that they will even be spending Christmas together this year, despite their split.
“I definitely will be giving him a gift if we're spending Christmas together,” Richards told E! News. “I just have to figure out with that gift would be.”
