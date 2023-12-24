Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost host star-studded Christmas party

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost celebrated Christmas with stars from the industry.



On Friday night, the famous couple celebrated the holidays in style.

The two also hosted a lavish holiday celebration for their well-known pals.

The 39-year-old Iron Man actress looked stunning in a tight red dress that ended just above her knees.

She accessorized the holiday dress with a beige coat that looked warm, sheer black hose, and extremely high red heels with an ankle strap.

The celebration was held in the posh club The Flatiron Room in New York City, and was hosted by the Black Widow actress and her 41-year-old husband, an actor and writer for Saturday Night Live who made a lighthearted swipe at his wife during the show's season finale.

In addition to newlyweds Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the couple welcomed friends Chris Evans and Alba Batista, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe, and Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton.

Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, and other guests raged on until the early hours of the morning.

Attendees included SNL alums Lorne Michaels, Bill Murray, Rachel Dratch, and Amy Poehler.

Page Six reported that at 4 a.m., Johansson and Jost departed the location.



