Get Ready to Jam with the Most Anticipated Music Tours of 2024!

From Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj, Madonna, and other music sensations gear up to hit the stage

Embarking on a musical journey can be a thrilling and immersive experience, and what better way to do so than by looking forward to upcoming music tours?

As artists and bands gear up to hit the road, music enthusiasts can anticipate a diverse range of live performances that promise to captivate audiences with the magic of melodies and the energy of live shows.

From intimate venues to grand arenas, the prospect of attending these tours opens the door to a world of musical exploration and unforgettable moments.

Join us in exploring the excitement that lies ahead as we delve into the upcoming music tours that are set to leave a lasting impact on fans across the globe.

Alright, no more need to beat around the bush. Let’s get into it.

Here’s our list of 7 biggest music tours to look forward to in 2024.

Modern Pop:

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’

The ongoing record-breaking Eras tour by the pop star is not yet concluded.

Catch the upcoming international leg of this billion-dollar tour spanning from February 7 to December 8, 2024, starting in Tokyo and concluding in Vancouver, British Columbia

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS Tour’

The teenage sensation, the inspiration behind numerous "30-year-old teenage girl" memes, is taking her GUTS album on a tour across the US from February 23 to August 14, 2024.

Hip-Hop:

Drake and J. Cole’s ‘‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’

Drake is hitting the road again in 2024, accompanied by J. Cole and 21 Savage, touring from January 18 to March 27, 2024, starting with two dates in Denver.

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’

Nicki Minaj is embarking on a world tour with Pink Friday 2, offering live performances from March 1 to May 28, 2024.

Bad Bunny’s ‘Most Wanted Tour’

After two arena tours in 2022, the Puerto Rican superstar's Most Wanted tour is set to traverse the US from February 21 to May 26, 2024, beginning in Salt Lake City and concluding with three nights in Miami.

Classic rock:

Rolling Stones’ ‘The Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones, an ever-popular act, are kicking off their 2024 tour on April 28 in Houston, continuing until July 16, 2024, in Santa Clara, California.

’80s heroes

Madonna’s ‘Celebration Tour’

Madonna, who never really left the scene, has already toured New York City and Washington, DC with her Celebration tour. She'll be on the road from January 8 in Boston through April 26, 2024, in Mexico City.



