Ferne McCann opens up about ‘strong’ bond with fiancé Lorri Haines

Ferne McCann is opening up about her ‘strong’ bond with fiancé Lorri Haines.

The Only Way Is Essex star, 33, and partner Lorri, 33, share Finty, but Sunday, six, is from Ferne's relationship with acid attack criminal Arthur Collins.

Looking to the future, Ferne said she wants to have more children and joked about having as many as 10 kids.

Ferne exclusively told MailOnline: 'I Think about this all the time. If you were to ask me four months ago when I was fresh in the newborn stage and still riding high from my birth - which was unbelievable with Finty - I would have been like yes, I want 10 more.

'But as Finty is getting older, she's more animated and giving more back, so I just really want to enjoy her. Like I feel so proud of Finty.

'And I think if we were to have another right now, well life is chaotic as it is. We're very busy. I'm not saying never, because I would love to have more children, but I think that for now I'm good, but I'm not ruling it out.'

Ferne concluded: 'I do see myself with like four or five kids.'